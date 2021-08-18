Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    305th AMW support operations in Kabul [Image 2 of 2]

    305th AMW support operations in Kabul

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing sits on the flightline at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021. The 305th AMW is responsible for delivering Rapid Global Mobility to the U.S. and its allies throughout the world. The unit’s C-17 fleet was relocated to support operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

