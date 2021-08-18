305th AMW support operations in Kabul

Airmen assigned to the 305th Maintenance Group prepare to launch a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021. The 305th AMW is responsible for delivering Rapid Global Mobility to the U.S. and its allies throughout the world. The unit’s C-17 fleet was relocated to support operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6795513
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-HS026-1002
|Resolution:
|4641x3315
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
