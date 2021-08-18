Officer Candidate School (OCS) student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, does a low crawl with an ammo can to avoid simulated enemy attack during battle stations, Aug 18. After completing battle stations, students enter the final phase of OCS and earn the title of candidate officers where they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:36 Photo ID: 6795508 VIRIN: 210818-N-JY604-0024 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 2.35 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210818-N-JY604-0024 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Candidate School Battle Stations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.