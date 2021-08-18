Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210818-N-JY604-0024 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Candidate School Battle Stations

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke J McCall 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Officer Candidate School (OCS) student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, does a low crawl with an ammo can to avoid simulated enemy attack during battle stations, Aug 18. After completing battle stations, students enter the final phase of OCS and earn the title of candidate officers where they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:36
    Photo ID: 6795508
    VIRIN: 210818-N-JY604-0024
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210818-N-JY604-0024 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Candidate School Battle Stations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle Stations
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Air Rescue
    Officer Training Command
    OCS 16-21

