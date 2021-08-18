210818-N-JY604-0068 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) Officer Candidate School Battle Stations

Officer Candidate School (OCS) students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, take part in a simulated combat patrol during battle stations, Aug 18. After completing battle stations, students enter the final phase of OCS and earn the title of candidate officers where they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Luke McCall)

