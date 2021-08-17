Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation leads way as Team Mildenhall Airman becomes ‘Green Belt’ certified in CPI [Image 2 of 2]

    Innovation leads way as Team Mildenhall Airman becomes ‘Green Belt’ certified in CPI

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Holdenried, 100th Air Refueling Wing Continuous Process Improvement process manager presents a framed copy of a Green Belt certification project to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ross Kahle, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 19 Aerospace Ground Equipment instructor, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall Aug. 18, 2021. Kahle instigated the project and put together a team to find issues and solve problems in his training squadron as part of his certification process, enabling him to become fully certified in Green Belt training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

    This work, Innovation leads way as Team Mildenhall Airman becomes ‘Green Belt’ certified in CPI [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

