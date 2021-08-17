Innovation leads way as Team Mildenhall Airman becomes ‘Green Belt’ certified in CPI

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Holdenried, 100th Air Refueling Wing Continuous Process Improvement process manager presents a framed copy of a Green Belt certification project to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ross Kahle, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 19 Aerospace Ground Equipment instructor, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall Aug. 18, 2021. Kahle instigated the project and put together a team to find issues and solve problems in his training squadron as part of his certification process, enabling him to become fully certified in Green Belt training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

