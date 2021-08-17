Innovation leads way as Team Mildenhall Airman becomes ‘Green Belt’ certified in CPI

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Holdenried, 100th Air Refueling Wing Continuous Process Improvement process manager presents a certificate for Green Belt certification to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ross Kahle, 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 19 Aerospace Ground Equipment instructor, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall Aug. 18, 2021. Kahle is one of less than two percent of those in the Air Force to be fully certified in Green Belt training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

