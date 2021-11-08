C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat

A C-130H Hercules from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, deploys flares during a Northern Strike 21 airdrop sortie over the Camp Grayling Air Gunnery Range, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2021. Flares are a countermeasure deployed to distract incoming heat-seeking missiles from hitting the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
