Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat [Image 2 of 6]

    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A C-130H Hercules from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, deploys flares during a Northern Strike 21 airdrop sortie over the Camp Grayling Air Gunnery Range, Michigan, Aug. 11, 2021. Flares are a countermeasure deployed to distract incoming heat-seeking missiles from hitting the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 10:03
    Photo ID: 6795208
    VIRIN: 210811-Z-WT190-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat
    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat
    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat
    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat
    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat
    C-130H Hercules deploys countermeasures against surface-to-air threat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C-130H Hercules
    countermeasures
    exercise
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT