210818-N-JU575-0306 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 18, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Instructor Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Uriel I. Berrun goes over the four normal conditions that happen during the startup of the Gas Turbine Generator and the 12 abnormal conditions that are real world faults that may happen during the start up process with Student Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Travis R. Grant on the Rolls Royce AG9140RF Full Authority Digital Control (FADC) Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D (MRTS 3D) simulator. This new simulator is the latest in high-tech virtual equipment to assist in training at Gas Turbine Systems Technician-Mechanical “C” School at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Offers GSM "C" School Course, by Matt Mogle