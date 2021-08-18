Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Offers GSM “C” School Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Offers GSM “C” School Course

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Matt Mogle 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    210818-N-JU575-0306 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 18, 2021) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Instructor Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Uriel I. Berrun goes over the four normal conditions that happen during the startup of the Gas Turbine Generator and the 12 abnormal conditions that are real world faults that may happen during the start up process with Student Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Travis R. Grant on the Rolls Royce AG9140RF Full Authority Digital Control (FADC) Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D (MRTS 3D) simulator. This new simulator is the latest in high-tech virtual equipment to assist in training at Gas Turbine Systems Technician-Mechanical “C” School at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

    Navy
    Simulator
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical)
    SWESC

