210818-N-JU575-0296 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 18, 2021) Student Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Kevin L Elliott response to a fault alarm that requires him to shut down the engine during a training exercise using the Rolls Royce AG9140RF Full Authority Digital Control (FADC) Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D (MRTS 3D) simulator. This new simulator is the latest in high-tech virtual equipment to assist in training at Gas Turbine Systems Technician-Mechanical “C” School at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 08:13 Photo ID: 6795147 VIRIN: 210818-N-JU575-0296 Resolution: 4800x3600 Size: 5.86 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Offers GSM “C” School Course [Image 2 of 2], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.