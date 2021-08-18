210818-N-JU575-0296 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 18, 2021) Student Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Kevin L Elliott response to a fault alarm that requires him to shut down the engine during a training exercise using the Rolls Royce AG9140RF Full Authority Digital Control (FADC) Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3D (MRTS 3D) simulator. This new simulator is the latest in high-tech virtual equipment to assist in training at Gas Turbine Systems Technician-Mechanical “C” School at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 08:13
|Photo ID:
|6795147
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-JU575-0296
|Resolution:
|4800x3600
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Offers GSM “C” School Course [Image 2 of 2], by Matt Mogle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
