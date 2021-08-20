LRMC verified as only Level II Trauma Center overseas

Landstuhl, Germany – Healthcare staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center treat a simulated trauma patient during a mass casualty exercise at LRMC, April 14. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently became the only medical facility outside the United States verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. Previously verified as a Level III Trauma Center, LRMC’s new designation reflects the medical center’s commitment toward maintaining a robust trauma program in compliance with 286 criteria focused on immediate and comprehensive care following trauma incidents.

