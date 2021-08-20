Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl, Germany – Healthcare staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center treat a simulated trauma patient during a mass casualty exercise at LRMC, April 14. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently became the only medical facility outside the United States verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. Previously verified as a Level III Trauma Center, LRMC’s new designation reflects the medical center’s commitment toward maintaining a robust trauma program in compliance with 286 criteria focused on immediate and comprehensive care following trauma incidents.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:56
    Photo ID: 6795142
    VIRIN: 210820-A-EK666-0690
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC verified as only Level II Trauma Center overseas [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

