Landstuhl, Germany – Healthcare staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center treat a simulated trauma patient during a mass casualty exercise at LRMC, April 14. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently became the only medical facility outside the United States verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. Previously verified as a Level III Trauma Center, LRMC’s new designation reflects the medical center’s commitment toward maintaining a robust trauma program in compliance with 286 criteria focused on immediate and comprehensive care following trauma incidents.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 07:56
|Photo ID:
|6795142
|VIRIN:
|210820-A-EK666-0690
|Resolution:
|1464x1046
|Size:
|106.75 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC verified as only Level II Trauma Center overseas [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
