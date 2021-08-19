Military Working Dog Training

ARTA, Djibouti (August 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tayler Hudson, from Sigonella, Italy, works with her Military Working Dog (MWD), Bojar, at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021. Hudson is currently stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), which serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

