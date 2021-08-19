Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Working Dog Training

    ARTA RANGE, DJIBOUTI

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djibouti (August 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Miguel Romero, from Los Angeles, works with his Military Working Dog (MWD), Max, at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021. Romero is currently stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), which serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:30
    Photo ID: 6795132
    VIRIN: 210819-N-AW702-0008
    Resolution: 3370x2405
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training
    Military Working Dog Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    camp lemonnier
    arta
    navy
    Military working dog
    master-at-arms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT