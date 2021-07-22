Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Steven Hann, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, applies a moulage, a mock injury used for training emergency response teams, to a simulated patient during a Region Training Assist Visit (RTAV) on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, July 22, 2021. RTAV provides leadership a comprehensive review of installation training programs prior to the installation’s scheduled Command Assessment for Readiness and Training. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:25 Photo ID: 6795069 VIRIN: 210722-N-QE928-1004 Resolution: 6151x4101 Size: 962.02 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Participates in Region Training Assist Visit [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.