    NSA Naples Participates in Region Training Assist Visit

    NSA Naples Participates in Region Training Assist Visit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.22.2021

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Steven Hann, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, applies a moulage, a mock injury used for training emergency response teams, to a simulated patient during a Region Training Assist Visit (RTAV) on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, July 22, 2021. RTAV provides leadership a comprehensive review of installation training programs prior to the installation’s scheduled Command Assessment for Readiness and Training. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    TAGS

    medical
    corpsman
    NSA Naples
    exercise

