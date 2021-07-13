Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th MSC hosts Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels’ visit to the Pacific Islands [Image 2 of 3]

    9th MSC hosts Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels’ visit to the Pacific Islands

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Melodie Tafao 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General, Army Reserve Command, observes Charlie Company, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, conduct a Live Fire Exercise during their Annual Training at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island of Hawaii in July 2021.

    American Samoa bids a warm “Tofa Soifua” to the infamous, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment’s Charlie Company, as they transition from American Samoa to Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

