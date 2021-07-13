Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly, Commanding General for the 9th Mission Support Command, speaks to Charlie Company, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, after they conducted a Live Fire Exercise during their Annual Training at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island of Hawaii in July 2021.
American Samoa bids a warm “Tofa Soifua” to the infamous, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment’s Charlie Company, as they transition from American Samoa to Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.
Go For Broke in JBLM, Army Reserve Infantry Unit relocates across the Pacific
