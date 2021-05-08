41st FAB train with MLRS

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maggie Vega, Assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 1-6 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade stands in the turret of a M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System with a 240 Bravo machine gun in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug 05, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
