    41st FAB train with MLRS [Image 2 of 2]

    41st FAB train with MLRS

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maggie Vega, Assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 1-6 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade stands in the turret of a M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System with a 240 Bravo machine gun in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug 05, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    This work, 41st FAB train with MLRS [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    RailGunners
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

