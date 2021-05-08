Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB train with MLRS

    41st FAB train with MLRS

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bravo Battery, 1-6 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade train with their M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug 05, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    USArmy
    RailGunners
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

