    Bioenviornmental Engineering conducts mask tests [Image 7 of 7]

    Bioenviornmental Engineering conducts mask tests

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.01.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer flight administer mask fit tests for Airmen assigned to the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. 18th AES provides in-flight medical care to patients aboard a variety of aircraft; masks provide protection against hazardous material they may come into contact with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2018
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6795015
    VIRIN: 180101-F-JK399-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Bioenviornmental Engineering conducts mask tests [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    18th AES
    Bioenviornmental
    18th OMRS

