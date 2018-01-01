U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Greta Meivel, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineer apprentice, administers bitrex during a mask fit test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. The first step in a mask fit test is to expose the individual to the compound so they know what to expect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 02:53
|Photo ID:
|6795014
|VIRIN:
|180101-F-JK399-1089
|Resolution:
|2066x3305
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bioenviornmental Engineering conducts mask tests [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT