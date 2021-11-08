U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Ho, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron director of psychological health, flips through papers on training for the Guardian Wingman program. Guardian Wingman could be a resource used across the Pacific Air Forces in the future, based on the efficacy data collected at Kadena AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6794949
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-ZJ963-1004
|Resolution:
|6240x4992
|Size:
|17.36 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health: It takes a village [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mental Health: It takes a village
LEAVE A COMMENT