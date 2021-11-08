Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health: It takes a village [Image 5 of 5]

    Mental Health: It takes a village

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Ho, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron director of psychological health, flips through papers on training for the Guardian Wingman program. Guardian Wingman could be a resource used across the Pacific Air Forces in the future, based on the efficacy data collected at Kadena AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health: It takes a village [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    suicide prevention training
    mental health
    suicide awareness
    wingman concept
    18th OMRS
    Guardian Wingman

