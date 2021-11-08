Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health: It takes a village [Image 3 of 5]

    Mental Health: It takes a village

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Ho, left, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron director of psychological health, and Airman 1st Class Miranda Lugo, right, 18th OMRS mental health technician and Guardian Wingman trainer, present a poster for Guardian Wingman at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2021. Guardian Wingman is a program providing education on how to respond, and what resources are available, if a wingman is in emotional distress or experiencing suicidal ideation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 01:20
    Photo ID: 6794947
    VIRIN: 210811-F-ZJ963-1001
    Resolution: 6651x4845
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health: It takes a village [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mental Health: It takes a village
    Mental Health: It takes a village
    Mental Health: It takes a village
    Mental Health: It takes a village
    Mental Health: It takes a village

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mental Health: It takes a village

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention training
    mental health
    suicide awareness
    wingman concept
    18th OMRS
    Guardian Wingman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT