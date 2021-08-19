USS Abraham Lincoln change of command

210919-N-NF912-1068

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell (left), Commander, Naval Air Forces, congratulates Capt. Walt. M. Slaughter, outgoing commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck. Slaughter successfully completed his 26-month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/Released)

