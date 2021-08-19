Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln change of command [Image 10 of 15]

    USS Abraham Lincoln change of command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    210919-N-NF912-1068
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell (left), Commander, Naval Air Forces, congratulates Capt. Walt. M. Slaughter, outgoing commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck. Slaughter successfully completed his 26-month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:26
    Photo ID: 6794919
    VIRIN: 210819-N-NF912-1068
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln change of command [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commanding Officer
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Change of Command

