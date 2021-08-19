210919-N-NF912-1029

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Pierre Humphries (right) [you can’t really see him though…only the pipe], from Chicago, pipes aboard Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter successfully completed his 26-month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:27 Photo ID: 6794911 VIRIN: 210819-N-NF912-1029 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.6 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) change of command [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.