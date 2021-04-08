Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 14:00 Photo ID: 6791286 VIRIN: 210804-A-QT978-0001 Resolution: 3600x2345 Size: 3.26 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Knox Eagles football team pursuing winning season after being sidelined in 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.