Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox Eagles football team pursuing winning season after being sidelined in 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Knox Eagles football team pursuing winning season after being sidelined in 2020

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Linemen from the Fort Knox Eagles football team practice reaction drills, learning to anticipate moving when the ball moves.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 14:00
    Photo ID: 6791288
    VIRIN: 210804-A-QT978-0002
    Resolution: 3600x2482
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Eagles football team pursuing winning season after being sidelined in 2020 [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Knox Eagles football team pursuing winning season after being sidelined in 2020
    Fort Knox Eagles football team pursuing winning season after being sidelined in 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Knox Eagles football team pursuing winning season after being sidelined in 2020

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Kentucky
    DoDEA
    Fort Knox Middle High School
    Fort Knox Eagles
    KHSAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT