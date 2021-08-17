Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 2 of 2]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.17.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A C-17 Globemaster III carrying U.S. Army soldiers departs from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 17. 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    CENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem
    Afghanevacuation

