Afghanistan Evacuation

A C-17 Globemaster III carrying U.S. Army soldiers departs from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 17. 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW