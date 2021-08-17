A C-17 Globemaster III carrying U.S. Army soldiers departs from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 17. 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:43
|Photo ID:
|6790480
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-SX156-1001
|Resolution:
|5927x3334
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Afghanistan Evacuation
