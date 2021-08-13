Marines depart Ali Al Salem

Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit board a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 13, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

