A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston, Texas, poses for a photo after successfully transporting an ailing oil rig crew member to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021. The helicopter crew flew 150 miles offshore to medevac a 54-year-old man experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:24 Photo ID: 6790238 VIRIN: 210819-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.16 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.