    Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston, Texas, poses for a photo after successfully transporting an ailing oil rig crew member to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021. The helicopter crew flew 150 miles offshore to medevac a 54-year-old man experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:24
    Photo ID: 6790238
    VIRIN: 210819-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    SAR
    uscg
    oil rig
    dolphin
    helicopter

