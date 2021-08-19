Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston, Texas, poses for a photo after successfully transporting an ailing oil rig crew member to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021. The helicopter crew flew 150 miles offshore to medevac a 54-year-old man experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6790238
|VIRIN:
|210819-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
