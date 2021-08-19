Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston, Texas, prepares to medevac an oil rig crew member experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform, 150 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021. The helicopter crew successfully transported the man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

