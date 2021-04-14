210414-A-BS696-6778

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

John Ardans, business development specialist, Letterkenny Army Depot, explains work that is executed on the Avenger and Sentinel systems at LEAD to Col. Patrick K. Thompson, commander, Air Missile Defense Task Force, and members from Task Force Anaconda, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Florida Army National Guard during a tour of the depot, April 14. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

LEAD strengthens partnership with JADOC