    LEAD strengthens partnership with JADOC [Image 13 of 13]

    LEAD strengthens partnership with JADOC

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    210414-A-BS696-6778
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    John Ardans, business development specialist, Letterkenny Army Depot, explains work that is executed on the Avenger and Sentinel systems at LEAD to Col. Patrick K. Thompson, commander, Air Missile Defense Task Force, and members from Task Force Anaconda, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Florida Army National Guard during a tour of the depot, April 14. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6790199
    VIRIN: 210414-A-BS696-6778
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    This work, LEAD strengthens partnership with JADOC [Image 13 of 13], by Pam Goodhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LEAD strengthens partnership with JADOC

    LEAD
    partnership
    AMCOM
    JADOC

