ERCA Prototype at LEAD

201208-A-FV109-0483

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Derek Bryant, an industrial engineering technician at Letterkenny Army Depot, evaluates welds on key areas of the aluminum cabin of an Extended Range Canon Artillery turret at LEAD Dec. 8, 2020. The ERCA program at LEAD is currently developing a prototype for upgrades to the turrets that will transition into a fully functioning process in fiscal year 21.

(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

