    ERCA Prototype at LEAD [Image 10 of 13]

    ERCA Prototype at LEAD

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Derek Bryant, an industrial engineering technician at Letterkenny Army Depot, evaluates welds on key areas of the aluminum cabin of an Extended Range Canon Artillery turret at LEAD Dec. 8, 2020. The ERCA program at LEAD is currently developing a prototype for upgrades to the turrets that will transition into a fully functioning process in fiscal year 21.
    (U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:16
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERCA Prototype at LEAD [Image 13 of 13], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LEAD
    AMC
    AMCOM
    ERCA
    CCDC

