    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 3 of 3]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A Marine checks two civilians during processing through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 11:12
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Kabul
    CENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation
    JTF-CR

