A boy is processed through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6789606
|VIRIN:
|210818-M-AU949-0016
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.26 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT