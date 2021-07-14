Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th AW trains Air Force’s first Block 8.1 students [Image 3 of 3]

    314th AW trains Air Force’s first Block 8.1 students

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Justin Click, 62d Airlift Squadron student pilot, prepares to taxi in a C-130J Super Hercules that has undergone the 8.1 block upgrade at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 14, 2021. Click is one of two students who will be the first Airmen to reach their initial duty station fully qualified on operating any C-130J that has undergone the 8.1 upgrade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 08:45
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, 314th AW trains Air Force's first Block 8.1 students [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS

    314th AW trains Air Force&rsquo;s first Block 8.1 students

    314th AW

