314th AW trains Air Force’s first Block 8.1 students

1st Lt. Justin Click, 62d Airlift Squadron student pilot, prepares to taxi in a C-130J Super Hercules that has undergone the 8.1 block upgrade at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 14, 2021. Click is one of two students who will be the first Airmen to reach their initial duty station fully qualified on operating any C-130J that has undergone the 8.1 upgrade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

