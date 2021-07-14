314th AW trains Air Force’s first Block 8.1 students

A pilot from the 62d Airlift Squadron flies a C-130J Super Hercules that has undergone the 8.1 block upgrade at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 14, 2021. Since 2018, the 314th AW has been working toward the Block 8.1 transition – training instructor pilots to become subject matter experts on all of the upgrade’s technological advancements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

