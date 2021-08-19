SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 19, 2021) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson poses for a photo with service members during a tour at Camp Covington, Aug. 19. Nicholson thanked the Sailors for providing transportation support to the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group during its recent visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6789166
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-LS152-0211
|Resolution:
|2100x1205
|Size:
|780.47 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Region Marianas Tours CTF75 [Image 6 of 6], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT