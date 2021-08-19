Joint Region Marianas Tours CTF75

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 19, 2021) - Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson speaks with service members at Camp Covington, Aug. 19. During his visit, Nicholson toured the camp, met with staff, and recognized Sailors for providing transportation support during the HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
