KADENA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2021) Navy Gateway Inns & Suites front desk associate Maiko Uno works behind a protective partition at the front desk of NGIS on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 18, 2021. The partition is a COVID mitigation measure along with wearing masks. NGIS provides the amenities of a hotel while specializing in official business accommodations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 01:46
|Photo ID:
|6789115
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-QY759-0048
|Resolution:
|7045x5032
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NGIS Kadena [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT