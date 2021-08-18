KADENA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2021) Navy Gateway Inns & Suites front desk associate Maiko Uno works behind a protective partition at the front desk of NGIS on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 18, 2021. The partition is a COVID mitigation measure along with wearing masks. NGIS provides the amenities of a hotel while specializing in official business accommodations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 01:46 Photo ID: 6789115 VIRIN: 210818-N-QY759-0048 Resolution: 7045x5032 Size: 1.76 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NGIS Kadena [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.