    NGIS Kadena

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Aug. 18, 2021) Navy Gateway Inns & Suites housekeepers Kimiko Nakao and Anna Iha make a bed at the NGIS on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Aug. 18, 2021. NGIS provides the amenities of a hotel while specializing in official business accommodations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGIS Kadena [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

