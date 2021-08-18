Adm. Caldwell Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership, Tours Installation

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 19, 2021) - Adm. James F. Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, met with U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett and NBG Public Works Officer Cmdr. Nicholas Leinweber during a visit and tour of the installation, Aug. 18.



While at NBG, Caldwell toured various installation facilities to include the ongoing construction projects at Lima Wharf and the outpatient Medical and Dental Clinic at NBG, the newly renovated Unaccompanied Housing Barracks 7, and the former Ship Repair Facility.



Discussions also included critical infrastructure needs at Polaris Point including a new fire station and upgrades to the Entry Control Point; repairs for the Defense Access Road Route 5 leading to NBG Ordnance Annex; and ongoing and future military operations at NBG. They also talked about quality of life issues including the need for more health specialty care at Guam's military treatment facilities and the Exceptional Family Member program in support of personnel and their families.

