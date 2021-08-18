SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 19, 2021) - Adm. James F. Caldwell, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, views a vacant barracks room in the newly renovated Unaccompanied Housing Barracks 7 at U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). Caldwell met with U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett during a visit and tour of the installation, Aug. 18.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 23:47
|Photo ID:
|6789036
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-VV159-0008
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Caldwell Meets Naval Base Guam Leadership, Tours Installation [Image 5 of 5], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
