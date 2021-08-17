Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Provides Humanitarian Aid to Haiti [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Arlington Provides Humanitarian Aid to Haiti

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210817-N-MD802-1332 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct well deck operations as the ship embarks a landing craft unit (LCU) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, Aug. 17, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitute earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Provides Humanitarian Aid to Haiti [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Humanitarian Aid
    USS Arlington

