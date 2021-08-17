210817-N-MD802-1254 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Sailors throw lines to a landing craft unit (LCU) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2 during well deck operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 17, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitute earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 Photo ID: 6789024 VIRIN: 210817-N-MD802-1254 This work, USS Arlington Provides Humanitarian Aid to Haiti [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jack Aistrup