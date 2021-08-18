Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon with the 177th Fighter Wing flies behind a 108th Wing KC-135R Stratotanker during aerial refueling over the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 18, 2021. The 108th and 177th are both part of the New Jersey Air National Guard, and conducted the air refueling after participating in the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow, "A Salute To Those That Serve." (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

