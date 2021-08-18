Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons [Image 25 of 26]

    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon with the 177th Fighter Wing flies behind a 108th Wing KC-135R Stratotanker during aerial refueling over the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 18, 2021. The 108th and 177th are both part of the New Jersey Air National Guard, and conducted the air refueling after participating in the 2021 Atlantic City Airshow, "A Salute To Those That Serve." (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6788800
    VIRIN: 210818-Z-NI803-2631
    Resolution: 5971x3981
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons [Image 26 of 26], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons
    Air Refueling F-16C Fighting Falcons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    108th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT