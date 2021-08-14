Immediate Response Force mobilize

Paratroopers assigned to the 1-504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division currently assigned to the Immediate Response Force (IRF) mobilize on Joint Base Charleston, S.C, August 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division, along with the Air Force Air Mobility Command, is charged with being able to mobilize, deploy, and engage conflicts anywhere on the globe within 18 hours (Photo by Spc. Hunter Garcia).

