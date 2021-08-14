Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immediate Response Force mobilize [Image 2 of 3]

    Immediate Response Force mobilize

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 1-504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division currently assigned to the Immediate Response Force (IRF) mobilize on Joint Base Charleston, S.C, August 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division, along with the Air Force Air Mobility Command, is charged with being able to mobilize, deploy, and engage conflicts anywhere on the globe within 18 hours (Photo by Spc. Hunter Garcia).

