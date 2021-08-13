Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immediate Response Force mobilize

    Immediate Response Force mobilize

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 1-504th, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, currently tasked to the Immediate Response Force mobilize on Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division can deploy anywhere within the world in 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021
    Photo ID: 6788545
    VIRIN: 210814-A-ID763-0962
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    1st Brigade Combat Team
    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    Immediate Response Force

