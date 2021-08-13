Paratroopers assigned to the 1-504th, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, currently tasked to the Immediate Response Force mobilize on Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division can deploy anywhere within the world in 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
